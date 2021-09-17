Temps will be running around 10 degrees warmer than normal this weekend with highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees!
There is a slight chance for rain over far northern Missouri this evening, but the chance is low for the rest of central Missouri as the approaching cold front stalls and rolls out of the region before reaching us.
Look for more sunshine and dry weather for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
COOL WEATHER ARRIVES IN TIME FOR AUTUMN
That's right! Coming Tuesday will be a cold front aided by a strong upper-level system over the Midwest. We always look for these autumn fronts to hit sometime in late September which helps end summer-like weather and sets the stage for the upcoming fall season.
BIG autumn front should arrive sometime early Tuesday morning, brings rain chances to mid-MissouriAfter Monday, it is likely we will not reach 90 degrees again this year - on to autumn! pic.twitter.com/C1ZXGwYUYg— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 17, 2021
Starting Tuesday, temps will generally run in the 70s to near 80 degrees which is more normal for this time of year. It is likely we will not reach 90 degrees again this year after this front passes by.