Mostly sunny skies returned to the region on Wednesday and the sunshine is going to stick around for Thursday and Friday before cloud cover starts to return into the weekend.
Skies might look a little hazy over the next few days! This is due to smoke from wildfires in the west.Clouds and a slight chance of rain arrive for the weekend. I'll have the latest forecast tonight on KOMU 8 News @ 5, 6, 9, & 10PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/qtpWoeKWaP— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 7, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s with patchy fog in the river valley regions. Fog will dissipate quickly and skies will become sunny in the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Temperatures will continue to reach the upper 80s for Friday afternoon, and it’s looking dry and quiet for high school football games and any other Friday evening activities.
Saturday is looking mainly dry, but we will see cloud cover increasing through the day as rain chances return on Saturday night into Sunday. These rain chances will be associated with a cold front that will bring passing showers and much cooler air for Sunday as highs reach the lower to middle 70s.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool on Monday as skies stay mostly cloudy, but temperatures are expected to warm quickly through the week with highs possibly returning to the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week.