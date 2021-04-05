The weather we enjoyed this weekend will continue into this week with more sunshine and highs near almost 80 degrees! We officially hit 80 for the first time this year on Easter Sunday.
Temps will be warm again Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. You will see extra clouds due to remnants of thunderstorms in Kansas and Nebraska. Conditions will remain dry until late Tuesday night.
STORMS COMING MID-WEEK
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible come early Wednesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. That cold front is expected to pass through central Missouri in the mid to late afternoon during peak heating of the day.
Due to this, we will have to watch the atmosphere very closely for any increases in instability and wind shear, both main ingredients supportive for severe weather. As of now, the ingredients are marginal at best due to expected heavy cloud cover.
LOOKING INTO THE WEEKEND
After the mid week rain comes a sharp cool-down for Thursday where highs will only be in the 50s. The weekend forecast is looking dry and sunny, but about 10 degrees cooler than Easter weekend temps. Highs will generally be in the 60s and lower 70s.