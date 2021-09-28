We only reached 89 degrees at Columbia Regional Airport on Monday, but it sure felt hotter than that! Several areas yesterday like Kansas City and St Louis and parts of Nebraska and Iowa tied record highs. While breezy yesterday, today's winds will be much lighter.
We only reached 89 degrees at COU on MondayToday will be another chance at reaching the 90s for temps across mid-Missourihttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/rbyZaOsHL0— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 28, 2021
Still warm today where daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be more calm and still out from the southwest at 5-15 mph. Relative humidity values are still expected around 30-40% this afternoon and is dry enough of brush fires again today.
RAIN IS ON THE WAY
Rain is in the forecast toward the later part of the week. Spot chances for rain will be possible over the western part of Missouri by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be the most likely day for rain as the upper-level system moving in will be most overhead by then. While some sunshine will be mixed in, skies will mainly be cloudy.
Showers are also possible this weekend and could lead to some cloudy, cooler days. Overall, the rain chance is still only around 30% and could vary in how widespread the coverage is. For now, expect rain chances from Thursday through Sunday which could interrupt outdoor activities.