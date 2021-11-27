Though tomorrow will be a bit cooler, the general trend this upcoming week is going to be very above average temperatures and plentiful sunshine!
UNUSUAL WARMTH TO END THE MONTH
Tonight into tomorrow morning will see our thermometers drop to near freezing, as lows are expected to be in the lower to middle thirties for another cold start on Sunday. Daytime temperatures should peak at around 50 for a nearly average day temperature-wise. Overall, it's a bit of a reversal from today, where temperatures rose steadily into the lower 60s.
On Monday we'll start to see temperatures really shoot up, with a 10 degree jump expected from Sunday into the higher 50s. Temperatures will stay at around this range until Thursday, where another increase in temperatures is expected to the middle to upper 60s.
Sky conditions for this period will also be somewhat unusual, with consecutive days of abundant sunshine and minimal rain chances anticipated. Sunday through Friday will provide open skies, serving as nice partner to our unseasonal warmth.
THE NEXT EIGHT DAYS
Temperatures should return to the averages by next weekend, but we'll have a good stretch of early fall weather before we start to close out the season in December.