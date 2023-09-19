Good morning! We are starting off again with temperatures in the lower 50s and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will climb into the 80s today before rain and 70s return for the rest of the week.
Sunshine, Above-Average Tuesday
For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies to start. Clouds will increase ahead of showers that will move in overnight tonight.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60s with scattered showers around.
Rounds of Showers
Every day the rest of the week with feature scattered showers throughout the days and into the nights as well. I still think there is a lot of dry time but keep the rain gear handy. Severe weather chances look low the rest of the week.
By the time all is said and done, mid-Missouri will have picked up over an inch of rainfall by the end of the weekend. While it may not be a lot for some, we’ll take what we can get.