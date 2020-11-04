Did you think it was November? According to the weather we are very much still in early October. High temperatures will remain well above-average through the weekend.
BESIDES THE TEMPERATURE
Winds will pick up this weekend, gusting to around 25-35 mph on Sunday and Monday.
You can expect a lot of sunshine through Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, more clouds will push in ahead of a pattern change on Tuesday.
COOLING DOWN AGAIN
After a stretch of warm weather, a cold front and strong trough are expect to push through on Tuesday, November 10, and bring us back to the reality of November weather... for the most part.
After a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the sun will shine again for Veteran's Day on Wednesday with seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.