Did you think it was November? According to the weather we are very much still in early October. High temperatures will remain well above-average through the weekend.

FCST Temperature Trends - Next Few Days.png

BESIDES THE TEMPERATURE

Winds will pick up this weekend, gusting to around 25-35 mph on Sunday and Monday. 

You can expect a lot of sunshine through Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, more clouds will push in ahead of a pattern change on Tuesday.

COOLING DOWN AGAIN

After a stretch of warm weather, a cold front and strong trough are expect to push through on Tuesday, November 10, and bring us back to the reality of November weather... for the most part.

After a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the sun will shine again for Veteran's Day on Wednesday with seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast.png

Tags

Recommended for you