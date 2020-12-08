After a mostly typical start to the second week of December our temperatures are set to surge well above average for this time of year.
A stronger westerly and southerly flow will bring very warm temps, in the lower 60s, for Wednesday and Thursday. This will be roughly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s will also be well above average.
Clouds will again increase on Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of our next system.
A low pressure system developing in the Desert Southwest mid-week. This system will jump into our southwesterly flow and move into Missouri on Friday.
The low pressure and cold front will bring rain showers to the area on Friday. Rain will be increasing from the west on Friday morning and should be widespread by mid-afternoon.
Rain will likely continue Friday night and through Saturday morning. I expect temperatures to remain mostly above freezing allowing for mostly liquid rainfall.
There is a chance that temps will get cool enough Saturday evening to allow for passing flurries, though accumulation of any winter weather is not expected. Stay tuned.
Total rainfall accumulation is expected to be between 0.25" and 1" for most locations in central Missouri. Less accumulation is expected west of HWY 63 with more rain falling east of HWY 63.
Behind this system, for the weekend, temps will be much cooler and much more typical for mid-December.
Overall, the middle of December looks to be mainly above average in temperatures, so get used to highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s.