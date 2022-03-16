Another mild morning start on temperatures is here for central Missouri this morning. Temperatures will be in the the middle 40s on your way out the door. Lots of sunshine is expected today with noontime temps around 65 degrees, warming further in the 70s by afternoon
Afternoon temps will reach the middle to upper 70s today, nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, aided by a breezy south wind.
Thursday will be a day where we start out sunny and warm, ending cloudy and rainy. Storms are possible Thursday evening and night too.
Temperatures tomorrow will vary, but most will reach the 70s again with areas north of I-70 only in the 60s.
These thunderstorms Thursday night could lead to heavy rainfall totals of 0.50" to 1.50". Rain will linger into Friday for much of the day and temps will be MUCH colder, only reaching the 40s Friday afternoon.
While rain appears to clear up around late Friday afternoon, temps will become cold into the early weekend, near freezing for many by Saturday morning - Hold off on planting summer annuals until after Saturday morning's freezing temps.
Weekend weather appears to be great and sunny. Highs will reach the lower 60s Saturday, warm with highs near 70 on Sunday.