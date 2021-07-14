Wednesday will be a very warm day with temps surging back in the 90s. Thanks to a breezy wind, heat index values will be more manageable in the middle to upper 90s.
Showers and storms will return to the regions Thursday and could be strong to severe.
WEDNESDAY'S HEAT INDICES
Wednesday will be a return to the lower 90s for temperatures, but thanks to a windy breeze coming in from the south the humidity will be less heavy leading to a heat index around 95 to 98 Wednesday afternoon. Winds could gust up to 25+ mph by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
STORMS RETURN THURSDAY
Cool outflow from storms up in Iowa and Minnesota will flow in to Missouri overnight leading to a slight chance for storms Thursday morning. Better chances for storms exist Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
The STORM MODE INDEX is at a 2 on a zero to five scale because issues could be possible. The main hazards with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail.
Starting after 1pm, you can expect showers and storms to develop over Missouri. Due to high temps, heavy moisture and modest shear over the area we have a chance for these storms to be strong.
Showers and storms will continue into Thursday night through Friday and Saturday, but are not expected to be strong. Total rainfall amounts now through Sunday are expected around 1.00 to 2.00 inches. Flash flooding is not anticipated at this time, but is something we will continue to monitor.