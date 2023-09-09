A beautiful day across Missouri today with temperatures only getting up to the low 80s and low humidity. Fantastic weather for the football game tonight with temperatures starting to get cooler as the sun sets.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow will be very similar in terms of weather. Still expecting the lower/mid 80s with low humidity. But, this won’t be lasting into this week. Monday is starting to show signs of light showers on and off all day!
LOOKING AHEAD:
After the rain and cold front passes on Monday, temperatures stay in the mid to lower 70s all week! Towards Friday we get into the mid 70s, but that’s about as warm as we get this week. By next weekend, we will climb closer to the upper 70s!