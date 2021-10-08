This weekend is a busy one for many, who will be outdoors most of the day. It will be a warm one, but we will stay dry.
WARM & BREEZY WEEKEND
Although it is October, this weekend will feel more like summer once more as temperatures soar well-above average and nearing, but not breaking, records. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.
The winds also also start cranking as we head into Saturday. Wind gusts could get up to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
STORM CHANCES DURING THE WEEK
Sunday itself will remain dry, but into Monday mornings things will begin to change. A storm system will approach quickly from the south bringing us thunderstorm chances as early as Monday morning through the early afternoon on Monday. Some of these storms might produce some gusty winds and heavy rain. By Monday evening we should begin to trend drier as the system quickly moves out.
Tuesday looks to be dry, but Wednesday another storm system moves in from the west. Bringing round 2 of thunderstorm chances on Wednesday. Specifics on timing for either storm system are still messy, stay tuned to KOMU for updates.
Temperatures should remain in the 70s through the week. Next weekend looks dry as well.