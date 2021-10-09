Quite the active forecast for the coming week. Summer-like temperatures, gusty winds, strong storms, and a cool down?
THE WEEKEND: WARM & BREEZY
Temperatures will be nearly 15-20 degrees above average this weekend with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Records are only in the low 90s, so while we will get close those records look safe.
Those attending the homecoming game today, or will be outside at all remain hydrated! While it will be warm, cloud cover will keep the sun away so it will not beat down during the day. You still want to hydrate throughout the day!
The winds also also begin cranking out of the south, with wind gusts up to 25mph possible both today and Sunday.
TWO ROUNDS OF STORMS
Most of the day Sunday should be dry, save for a few showers possible over northern Missouri. This will rapidly begin to change Sunday night into Monday morning as a low pressure moves overhead bringing showers and thunderstorms through most of the area Monday morning.
There is the possibility of a few of these storms being strong to severe with damaging winds up to 60mph the biggest threat. This is not uncommon in central Missouri, typically fall is a second severe weather season in our area. This threat does not look too widespread, but stay tuned to KOMU 8 through the coming days if anything changes.
A second round of thunderstorms looks to move through on Wednesday as another cold front pushes in from the west. These showers could linger into Thursday and Friday as the front will have a hard time moving through the region.
By the end, rainfall amounts could be on the higher end with anywhere between 1-3" of rain across our area by Friday, some amounts over western Missouri could see more.
The good news after this rain? Temperatures look to cool down to below average conditions by next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.