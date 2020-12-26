Welcome to the last week of 2020! Including today, there are 6 days left, and Mother Nature isn't letting this year leave easily.
If you didn't enjoy the Christmas chill, this weekend forecast might look more appealing. Temperatures will soar into the 50s with winds beginning to pick up tomorrow.
Good morning! If you weren't a fan of Jack Frost these last couple of days, you'll enjoy this weekend in Mid-MO. Temperatures will soar into the lower 50s for most areas today. Southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph tomorrow will allow Sunday to be a tad warmer. pic.twitter.com/MYQSUFk5x6— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 26, 2020
WINDS PICK UP TOMORROW
Winds could gust up to 30 mph late tonight and through tomorrow behind a warm front slowly lifting over the region. A cold front follow behind it and will allow temperatures to drop quite a bit into Monday. Both of these front are associated with very little moisture--the most we'll get out of them is increased cloud cover at times.
Like I said earlier, tomorrow's cold front is a dry one, meaning we shouldn't see any precipitation with it. However, another cold front wants to inch its way toward Mid-MO right before New Year's Eve, and this one could support a few different types of precipitation as temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing point as we head into the middle of the week.
MESSY MID-WEEK SYSTEM
Tuesday the 29th should begin cloudy but dry--rain shouldn't be a threat until closer to sunset. As we inch towards Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s, which could allow a few snowflakes to mix in with rain. The cold front is expected to finally pass around lunchtime on Wednesday, so the high temperature of 45° will be met early in the day. Temperatures will slowly decrease to the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday evening, where snow could fall IF moisture can hang on long enough. We could also see some flurries on Thursday morning on the backside of this system, but that looks unlikely at this point.
At this point in time, accumulations and impacts will be minimal to none. Any snow that falls will have a hard time sticking but could create a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. Most of the precipitation we will see is rain. This forecast is several days out, so please note that there likely WILL be changes as we go through the rest of the weekend and into next week. We will need to monitor this system as it forms to the west of us.
A LOOK AHEAD
Bundle up if you plan to ring in the New Year! Temperatures will be in the middle 20s around midnight. The first few days of 2021 are trending dry and near normal for January. The average high temperature for Columbia on New Year's Day is 38°.