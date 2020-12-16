Average high temperatures for this time of the year are around 40° and it looks like we are going to begin a trend of temperatures that are average to above average all the way through the middle of next week.
A day with sunshine
Thursday will kick off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 20s. Winds will be fairly calm, so wind chills won’t be as much of a factor as the past couple of mornings.
Skies will remain mostly sunny though the afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 40s.
Heading into the weekend
Cloud cover will build on Friday and skies will be mostly cloudy as a low pressure system passes to our north. This passing low will result in our cloud cover.
Typically you would expect temperatures to be lower when skies are cloudy, but this won’t be the case for Friday because winds will be breezy out of the south gusting up to 25-30MPH. This will pull a lot of warm air into the region and allow temperatures to warm to near 50°.
A weak cold front is on track for Saturday, but this fron’t won’t have a lot of moisture to work with. A few very brief showers are possible Saturday morning with drier conditions and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for the rest of the day. Temperatures will take a slight dive, back to the lower 40s, which is still average to slightly above average.
Sunshine will return on Sunday and temperatures will be warmer with light winds out of the south and highs in the upper 40s
Looking ahead
The forecast for the week of Christmas looks fairly quiet. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and temperatures look to be mild with highs in the 50s. A cold front looks to arrive around Wednesday, but looks to lack moisture at this point, but it will bring a push of some cooler air for Christmas. If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, that is looking unlikely. Temperatures do look to be cooler in the 30s but there doesn’t appear to be any storm system that will be organized enough to bring snowfall. We’ll watch this forecast and keep you updated to any changes