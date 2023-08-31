We have been experiencing some well deserved mild temperatures in mid-Missouri, but as we go through the holiday weekend temperatures will be on a warming trend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Patchy morning fog is possible to start with temperatures in the middle 50s. Light jackets might be a good option to kick start the day. Temperatures will warm to the middle 80s for the afternoon under a sunny sky.
Week 2 of Friday Night Fever is looking much more comfortable with temperatures in the 70s at kick off. Games should start on time and have no weather related delays.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures get warmer for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will take a sizeable increase for Monday with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s.
We’ll see a small push of moisture that could result in a slight chance of rain by the middle of the week. We’ll keep you updated.