The warming trend is in progress and will continue through the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

A stray couple of showers and storms are possible Wednesday, mainly across southwestern parts of the state.

Most of the region will stay dry with an increase in clouds for the afternoon. We’ll start the day in the upper 50s, to near 60° with afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Humidity will be on the return as we head towards the end of the week with conditions becoming noticeable on Thursday and closer to sticky for Friday and the weekend.

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms into the weekend along with extra cloud cover has the potential to keep temperatures a bit cooler. We’ll see a rebound into next week with highs in the upper 80s.

