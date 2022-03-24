It has been a rainy and cloudy couple of days across the region, but changes are coming as we head into the weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will kick off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing through the day as temperatures warm to the middle to upper 50s for the afternoon.
Wind speeds will be increasing through the day with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible by the afternoon.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Temperatures will be a touch cooler for the weekend. We’ll start in the lower 30s on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday looks breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Winds will start to subside into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. This could allow for patchy frost to form in the morning. Highs will warm to the lower 50s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a warming trend on Monday as a warm front pushes through the state. There is a fair amount of uncertainty with how far north this front will push during the day, creating uncertainty for the temperatures. If the warm front gets here fast we could be near 70°, but if the front slows down we’ll struggle to reach 60.
Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 70s before chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday night into Wednesday.