Webstory Image.png

Mid-Missouri was able to avoid severe weather Wednesday due to an early formation of storms that used most of the atmosphere’s energy. Showers and thunderstorms lingered off and on through most of the day as colder air filtered into the region.

Skies will clear through the overnight hours and winds will be calming down. This combination will allow for the formation of Frost for Thursday morning.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

There must be something about Thursday! It will be a cold and frosty start to the day with morning temperatures near freezing. Highs will warm to near 60° for the afternoon with sunny skies in place.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Expect another windy day, particularly for the afternoon hours with wind gusts of 30-35 mph possible.

ECMWF ADI W Gust.png

INTO THE WEEKEND

Cloud cover will return on Friday making for mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible as some moisture tries to fight through dry air that will be overhead. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s.

Saturday will feature a little more in the way of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Easter Sunday will be cooler with passing showers. Highs are expected to struggle to reach the 50s, so much of the region will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly warm through the early part of next week, but will be below average until the end of the week.

8 Day PM.png

