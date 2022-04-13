Mid-Missouri was able to avoid severe weather Wednesday due to an early formation of storms that used most of the atmosphere’s energy. Showers and thunderstorms lingered off and on through most of the day as colder air filtered into the region.
Skies will clear through the overnight hours and winds will be calming down. This combination will allow for the formation of Frost for Thursday morning.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the KOMU 8 viewing area during the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will near freezing and winds will be calming down. If you have plants outside cover them or bring them inside. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/wDREXeodcc— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 13, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
There must be something about Thursday! It will be a cold and frosty start to the day with morning temperatures near freezing. Highs will warm to near 60° for the afternoon with sunny skies in place.
Expect another windy day, particularly for the afternoon hours with wind gusts of 30-35 mph possible.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Cloud cover will return on Friday making for mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible as some moisture tries to fight through dry air that will be overhead. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s.
Saturday will feature a little more in the way of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.
Easter Sunday will be cooler with passing showers. Highs are expected to struggle to reach the 50s, so much of the region will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will slowly warm through the early part of next week, but will be below average until the end of the week.