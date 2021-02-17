Snow will continue to move out over the next several hours leaving plenty of slick spots on the roadways. If you need to travel, take it slow and use all of the winter weather driving precautions that we’ve been using all week.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
A few breaks in the clouds are possible and that will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits with wind chills slightly below 0°. We will be partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon with highs in the lower 20s. Some sunny breaks are possible within the cloud cover.
You will still need to watch for a few slick spots, on secondary and residential streets for the next several days as we continue to see melting and refreezing.
ONE MORE BITTER COLD NIGHT
Cloud cover will be moving out Thursday night into Friday morning and that will make for one last night of bitter cold temperatures. Lows will be near 0° with wind chills ranging from -5 to -15°.
Friday afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will feature a warm front lifting through the region, but how far north that front gets is still in question. This does make for somewhat of an uncertain forecast on Saturday in regards to high temperature. If the front makes it this far north we will see highs in the upper 30s, but generally these fronts take a little extra time. Regardless, highs should make it to the 30s.
Sunday will feature a passing low pressure system that could bring a brief rain and snow mix that eventually transitions to rain. We will need to watch where exactly the freezing line sets up for this system, but at this point Sunday’s system doesn’t look to cause any significant disruptions.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures for next week will generally be average to above average with highs in the 40s and possibly the 50s. Low temperatures look to be close to the freezing point.
One question will be the amount of snow pack still covering the ground. Snowpack can reduce temperature, so this will be a factor we need to keep an eye on. Stay tuned!