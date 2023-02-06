After multiple days of temperatures in the middle 60s, it's hard to believe that spring is still six weeks away.
A change will come tonight as a cold front moves through this evening. This will cause a shift in wind direction to the north and bring in a much colder air mass.
This will also bring our next chance for rain. Rain chances begin as early as this evening. Chances for rain could begin as early as 8PM and will go through midnight.
This will not be a washout event. Rain will be light and spotty at best. Most will remain completely dry.
Tuesday will be dry; although, cloudy. Most rain tomorrow will remain close to I-44 and out of mid-Missouri.
More chances for rain come on Wednesday afternoon, which will bring much more rainfall along with cooler temperatures.