The Weekend
Saturday morning starts off cold in the low 20s before warming up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloud cover throughout the day that continues into Sunday. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the mid 50s, with plenty of wind to follow. Expect wind gusts around 30 mph for Sunday with windy conditions continuing into next week.
Next Week
Rain chances begin late Sunday night bringing scattered showers for Monday. As temperatures near 60, we can't rule a few isolated thunderstorms across the state as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the 50s with rain returning for Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause another cool down, pushing us into the lower to middle 40s to end the week.