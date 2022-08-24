Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch.
Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.
Thursday will be our first 90 degree day in over a week! Friday will be slightly cooler as a weak cold front nudges into northern Missouri dropping temps in the upper 80s. Conditions will be warm again Saturday with highs back near 90, reaching the upper 80s again Sunday.
Rain will be come possible by Sunday as storminess in the jet stream becomes more overhead. Rain chances will become even more probable on Monday of next week as a cold front also moves nearby.
This front will finally clear Missouri around Tuesday of next week which could still see spot shower chances. The rest of next week appears drier.
The end of next week does appear to become much cooler again with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s just before the beginning of Labor Day weekend. Do you have Labor Day weekend plans? Look for temps in the lower to middle 80s with mainly dry conditions.