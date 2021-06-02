While a few rain showers are still possible Wednesday, the overall trend over the next five days will be sunnier and warmer conditions with low rain chances.
An upper-level system is still overhead today and that will provide the lift and support in the atmosphere for rain shower development. This likely will be over eastern Missouri, including Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks and toward St Louis. These rain chances will be fairly low and somewhat isolated at times. Rain is not expected to be heavy.
Upper level system more overhead - so, a chance for rain todayJust a few spotty showers this morning and afternoon. Most could stay dry today. Highs back in the lower to middle 70s. #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/cFJt4zda80— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 2, 2021
Temperatures will still rise in the lower to even middle 70s in central Missouri this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK - WARMER!
That's right! Warmer conditions are expected this weekend and it will feel more like early summer in Missouri. Dew point numbers are expected to range from the upper 50s to near 60, so humidity will not be overly high this weekend. Contrast this to the typical near-70 degree dew points we will experience in late June and July.
The next best chance for rain will be early next week as a plume of slow moving upper-level energy drifts in from Texas starting late Sunday through Thursday of next week.