Yes. You read the headline right, but read more below to find out if we are expecting any travel impacts.
Friday will become a nice, warm day! We do begin the day with frost on the ground and on windshields. Plan an extra few minutes to clear off your vehicle.
Plenty of sunshine today and milder temps by the afternoon.In the middle 20s this morning, reaching the upper 40s by the afternoon. Should be a quiet Friday evening #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dG3whhzfrM— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 6, 2023
Temps will become much warmer today and with a developing south wind, the daytime temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40s.
Saturday will be a mix of weather during the day...We will start out with spotty rain showers over central and southern Missouri in the morning. Northern Missouri is currently trending dry for tomorrow morning, just cloudy. Temps will generally be in the lower to middle 30s, but above freezing in the morning.
By the afternoon, air temps will continue to rise in the upper 30s and with increased moisture we could begin seeing our main rain chance develop later in the day.
Computer model forecast data is showing cold air mixing at the mid-levels of the atmosphere around late afternoon which could turn any rain over to a rain and snow mix through Saturday evening. This could lead to a quick dusting of snowfall on the ground, but is expected to melt on roads due to fairly warm road temperatures. Travel impacts on Saturday are not expected at this time.
Clouds will stick around on Sunday and temps will struggle to break into the lower 40s by the afternoon, but should do so thanks to some afternoon sunny breaks.
Next week will be very quiet and we are expecting a mild week, especially from Monday through Wednesday where temps will reach the upper 40s. The next best chance for rain will arrive late next week.