⚠️ Google Play Store Users ⚠️ Check the store for an update to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App! We’ve had reports of some glitches especially along those with Samsung phones. Those should be fixed in this update! @KOMUnews #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/qXU1Olv4X2— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 18, 2022
The slow warming trend we’ve seen over the last couple of days will continue into Friday, but it will end there as slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances return for the weekend.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will be on the increase for the afternoon with highs warming into the middle to upper 80s.
We’ll watch for passing showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours. These will be off and on into Saturday morning.
Saturday will feature a lot of dry time with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, but once again isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential for a strong wind gust or two along with small hail, but the severe threat remains relatively low.
A spot shower is possible on Sunday, but overall the day is looking much drier. Highs are expected to reach the the lower 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week’s temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below average with highs in the 80s and lows in the middle 60s.