WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will start with a few clouds and temperatures near freezing. Sunshine will increase through the day with highs in the middle 50s.
Winds won’t be nearly as breezy, but will remain out of the south, sustained at 6-12 mph.
WINTER WEATHER CHANCE
Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still very mild with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures will take a tumble as we head into Friday and chances of precipitation will return in the afternoon and evening.
We will be watching a system that will pass through the region Friday night into Saturday that will bring us the potential for rain and snow showers.
There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of this system, but a westerly track is looking increasingly probable, this would mean a higher chance of snow. If this system takes an easterly track it would mean a lower chance of snow.
The track of this system will become more clear over the coming days.
We have moderate confidence that this event will happen, that it will bring us rain and snow, and that the timing will be Friday afternoon and evening into Saturday.
The low confidence in this forecast is in the amount of snowfall. At this point, it looks like accumulations are possible, but this doesn’t look like a significant event. This event is still several days away and the forecast will become more clear as we get closer.
As always, we will need to keep an eye on any dry air that will try to infiltrate this system. Keep in mind that the storm tracks and dry air have been prominent in our last couple of snow chances, so we will be watching this closely.
LOOKING AHEAD
A return to seasonal air can be expected early next week.