Warmer weather is making a return today and while conditions may be chilly, the trends are for milder days this week.
Starting this morning will be a developing south wind around 7-15mph, increasing to 15-25mph during the day. There may also be some wind gusts near 30mph during the day.
Breezy today, but warmer with highs in Columbia reaching the lower 50sWinds could reach 25-30mph this afternoon and may lead to wind chills during the dayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eCDT2XETba— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 11, 2022
Temps will quickly rise today, starting in the lower 20s and reaching highs in the lower 50s by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected in skies today too.
The middle of this week will continue this milder weather trend and morning temperatures will also be milder with lows generally at or above freezing.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be our 'transition day' where not only a cold front will be moving through the region, but precipitation will be too. As of now, rain and snow showers could be possible heading into Friday evening.
The track on this system is a little weird and unusual, moving from north to south over the Kansas city-side of the state with lots of uncertainty on the path this low will take out from the Dakotas. Therefore, are two scenarios for precipitation Friday night: Central Missouri could have either mostly rain and little snow, or little rain and mainly snow.
A more west track of the upper-level low would lead to higher snow totals for central Missouri. We will continue to monitor for trends if accumulating snow becomes likely.
Ultimately, colder temperatures are expected over this MLK weekend for Missouri where highs will be in the 30s, at or below-normal for this time of January.