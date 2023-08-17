Good Thursday morning! We are waking up warmer this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s with a few clouds. It will be warmer today with more humid conditions but nothing compared to what will move in for this weekend.
Sunny, More Humid Thursday
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s, a bit higher than yesterday. Sunny skies will continue today too. It will feel a bit more humid this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. A quiet cold front will pass today, reinforcing less humid air for Friday.
Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.
Gradual Warming Trend into the Weekend
Low to mid 90s return for the weekend. Humidity will gradually increase the rest of the week and into the weekend. It will be hot and humid this weekend with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits both days.
Beyond the weekend, we look dry and hot. Our pattern favors well above-average temperatures will well below-average rainfall into the end of next week.