TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Abundant sunshine will fill the skies again today and temperatures will be slightly warmer Thursday and Friday due to a more southerly wind. This should lead to more comfortable feel-like temperatures around central Missouri.

Conditions will be cooler over the weekend with the passage of a cold front Friday night. Temperature trends show a drop into the lower to middle 40s for Saturday and Sunday. There is even a chance for rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Looking into Christmas Week...Snow? Rain? Anything?

As of now, no snow or rain. Synchronicity of moisture in the atmosphere and a passing system on Wednesday of next week does not look to arrive in time to bring any wintry precipitation. Temperatures do appear to be cold enough for snow over the Christmas holiday, reaching highs only in the middle 30s on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Whatever that passing upper-level storm system does, it will be worth watching since it will pass over the Midwest on Wednesday. However, the chances for any "white Christmas" look low at this time. Mother Nature could always give us a surprise.