Happy Friday, all! It may be hard to believe, but think back in time two weeks - February 5th. That is the last time Columbia officially saw temperatures above the freezing mark. Temperatures have been trying - trying, mind you - to get to freezing this afternoon (Friday afternoon, that is), but I think they'll fall a degree or two short in Columbia.
However, all of us in mid-MO should break the freezing mark on Saturday. And there's more where that comes from.
Tonight: Cold, but not Frigid
After the sun sets, we'll drop gradually into the middle 10s across the area. This is still quite cold - nearly 10 degrees colder than the average low of 26 - but we're used to it. After all, the past 2 weeks have given us a whopping 11 days with highs below 20.
Still, due to Friday afternoon's melting, some of the melted snow will re-freeze tonight. That could make untreated side roads slippery, so please be cautious if you're traveling Saturday morning. I also can't rule out some patchy fog, but not everyone will see this.
Saturday: the Return of the 30s
Some of us got into the 30s for Friday afternoon, but everyone should get there Saturday. Southerly winds, combined with plentiful sunshine, will help to give us our first above-freezing day in 2 weeks. That will lead to lots of melting.
All in all, Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Although we will still be below-average for a high (the average in Columbia is 46), we'll definitely notice a difference. Get outside and enjoy the day!
Sunday: a Wintry Mix is Possible
Yes, I said it: the dreaded w-word. But although a wintry mix of rain and snow is possible Sunday, I think it will quickly transition to all rain. On the map below, you can see that Iowa and the Upper Midwest will be dealing with accumulating snow. Most of that - if not all of it - will stay north of the viewing area.
I can't rule out minor slushy accumulations north of I-70 Sunday morning, but temperatures should warm up enough to ensure wet roads and all rain by the afternoon.
In terms of timing, precipitation looks most likely from late morning through early evening. Amounts should be light, with most seeing a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall. The clouds and rain will limit high temperatures, though I still think we will see the middle to upper 30s area-wide.
Next Week: the Real Warming Trend Arrives
If you're a fan of warmer weather, you'll love this forecast. Sunday's rain and clouds will be short-lived. On Monday, southwesterly winds will pipe in warmer air. With sunshine to help out, we should see the middle 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest of the next eight, with highs that day propelled well into the 50s by sunshine and south winds.
There are indications that we could get even warmer than the mid-50s, but it's too early to tell. Right now, we're going with the "conservative" forecast and keeping our highs around 55-56 degrees. With leftover snow still on the ground, it will be tough to really soar as high as we could.
Later on in the week, the pattern looks to get more active. That being said, the dreaded arctic air will remain bottled up to our north. We could still see glancing blows of colder air, but nothing like what we dealt with this past week. It's too early to say for certain, but we may have a couple chances of rain and/or snow late next week. The chances of an arctic blast, however, look very minimal. This is more typical of late February in Missouri.
Enjoy the warmer weather, and have a great weekend!