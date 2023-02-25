The cooler air that we were experiencing towards the end of last week has been replaced by these much warmer above average temperatures with some areas having a 15 degrees temperature change from Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Before we can enjoy these much warmer temperatures, we have our next storm system making its way into our area Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday. As these approach wind gusts could kick up as high as 50mph, so if you may want to anchor down those trash cans before they blow away! With high enough wind gusts some of these storms could be on the stronger side with a low, but not impossible chance of becoming severe.
NEXT WEEK:
Temperatures maintain those low 60s even after the rain passes through our area. Abundant sunshine is expected after Monday which should help dry everything out by the end of next week.