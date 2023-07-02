Weekend showers and thunderstorms brought much needed rain to the region, we’ll be drier and warmer for the next few days before more rain chances return later this week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures are expected to start in the middle to upper 60s with patchy fog, especially in river valley regions. Highs will warm to the lower 90s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with low, but noticeable humidity.
INDEPENDENCE DAY
Humidity will rise and temperatures will be warmer. We are expected to start the day near 70° with highs warming into the middle 90s for the afternoon. Heat index values will likely push to the upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but anything would be very short lived.
If you are headed to a fireworks show in mid-Missouri don’t forget to stay hydrated as temperatures stay well into the 90s for the evening, before cooling to the 80s when most of the fireworks begin.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chances of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong are possible on Wednesday. While it doesn't look to be a washout, we will gladly take any rainfall that is still much needed.
Drier and cooler to end the week, with a few showers and storms still possible on Thursday. Rain chances are expected to make a return towards the weekend.