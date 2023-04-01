Temperatures only got to the upper 50s today after those thunderstorms rolled through the area. If you enjoy the warmer temperatures though, don’t fear! By Sunday we’ll be in the low 70’s, but you’ll need to deal with the gusty winds again. If you planned on a picnic Sunday, make sure to bring something heavy to weight down your blanket!

WARMER TEMPERATURES CONTINUE:

As the week approaches, we’ll remain in the lower to mid 70s and by Tuesday we could be just touching the 80s again! This won’t come free though, another round of thunderstorms is expected Tuesday evening. KOMU-8 will be monitoring this as it gets closer.

NEXT WEEK:

After those storms move out of our area, the colder air will follow behind it with temperatures staying a bit below average as we end out next week. This will remain the trend through next weekend, but hey, no more rain in the foreseeable forecast!