Yesterday we hit a high of 61 degrees, what we saw yesterday will be very similar to the rest of the week weather-wise as we head into December.
SEASONAL SUNDAY
A weak cold front moved through central Missouri overnight, but lacked the strength to really affect temperatures in any drastic way. The result is temperatures near-average for late November with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s depending on where you live. This will be the coolest of the next several days.
WARM WEEK
Overnight winds will shift from the northwest, the cool weather direction, to the south, the warm weather direction. This turning of the winds will bring the warmth back to central Missouri quickly. Winds might gust to 25 mph tomorrow, only aiding in those warmer temperatures.
Monday will see highs in the lower 60s. A weak cold front will slide through on Tuesday knocking temperatures back slightly into the upper 50s. Wednesday will bring the temperatures back into the 60s, and Thursday sees the peak of this warm spell with highs in the middle-upper 60s.
The week will remain dry, with a rouge chance for a sprinkle Tuesday night being the only chance of any rain until at least next week.