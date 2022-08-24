Tonight and Tomorrow
Temperatures tonight push down just below 70, with clear skies allowing us to cool down overnight. Thursday is shaping up to be warmer, with high temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. Tomorrow could be our first 90 degree day in over a week.
There are also small chances of pop up showers near northern Missouri tomorrow morning, along with Friday morning as well. You might only need your umbrella for a few minutes as the isolated rain moves through.
The end of the week
Friday into the weekend will have high temperatures in the upper 80s, before some rain on Sunday drives those temperatures down into the mid to lower 80s for next week. With the approaching rain, the next few day will start to feel increasingly humid.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday will stick around overnight into Monday. Other than that, the days to come will be mostly sunny and warm.