Skies have remained cloudy through the day with a few passing showers. Temperatures will hold steady though most of the evening in the lower to middle 40s.
Overnight, skies will remain cloudy and that cloud cover will act like a blanket. Temperatures will only fall to near 40.
A warming trend will kick in starting tomorrow, with highs back in the upper 50s, near 60°. Skies will remain cloudy and we will be dry through the majority of the day, but changes will arrive late into the day as a very weak cold front starts to push south.
Warmer, plus a few rumbles
This weak front will not cause a big drop in temperature, but will provide the opportunity for scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but severe weather is not expected.
This cold front will then briefly stall to our south and then lift back to the north as a warm front. This will cause a significant warming trend into the middle of the week. Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with the warm front passing. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Sunshine will return on Thursday and winds will be breezy out of the south. This wind shift and sunshine will help temperatures soar to the lower 80s.
Looking ahead: A cooler pattern
Looking ahead another cold front will arrive on Friday bringing another chance of rain and much cooler air back to the region. Highs will be in the 50s for the weekend ahead with passing rain chances. Lows will generally be near the 40° mark.
#FirstAlert: How are you liking these temperatures? We've got a roller-coaster ride ahead, but it looks like more cooler days are ahead of us then warmer days. This is the temperature outlook for early next week. Below average is likely! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/hxvxOg6Tlp— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 19, 2020
Another cold front looks to arrive early next week, allowing for another drop in temperatures. It looks like this cold front’s cooler air could be somewhat prolonged, meaning below average temperatures are likely through at least the early part of next week.