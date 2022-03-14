A very spring-like week is here and many will flock outdoor to grab fresh air, sunshine and stretch out. You may have also noticed louder sounds of birds chirping at night, buds on trees and even the daffodil shoots popping out from the ground. Anyone already notice bugs too?
Another enjoyable day Monday as temps will start in the 40s/50s with sunshine, clouds into the afternoon. Highs this afternoon in the 60s thanks to a breezy winds out from the south.
A few sprinkles and light rain showers will be possible this evening and tonight as a weak cold front attempts to pass through the region. Most will stay dry. We will maintain some clouds Tuesday, clearing to a return of sunshine Wednesday.
While the weather this week will be very comfortable, a cooldown is expected just before the weekend. Starting Thursday afternoon will be an approaching cold front and rain chances. Thunderstorms will be possible too. Nothing severe.
Rain is expected to linger overnight Thursday and into Friday, at least during the morning. By Friday evening, clouds will begin to clear and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend.
Weekend temperatures will not be overly cold, or winterish like we had just after our most recent snowfall. We are expected to remain above freezing (32 degrees) at night too. Highs this weekend in the 50s Saturday, 60s Sunday. Into next week will start up again with more rain, or storm chances.