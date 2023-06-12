Temperatures reach the middle 70s on Monday afternoon making for a near perfect day. Tuesday will be a touch warmer as a warming trend is set to kick in over the next several days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll see sunshine in abundance through the afternoon with a few clouds and highs in the lower 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will get significantly warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stall a bit as isolated shower and thunderstorm chances return Friday into Saturday.
Rain is looking much more isolated than what we saw this weekend, but we’ll still take it. Humidity will also start to return as we head towards the end of the week.