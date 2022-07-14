The warm weather continues and will show off more Missouri heat this week and next. We also have rain chances over the upcoming weekend.
Thursday will be a very warm day with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index around 95 degrees, near the ambient afternoon temperature thanks to the lower humidity.
Humidity does gradually increase heading in to the weekend which will lead to slightly muggier days from Friday through Sunday.
A weak stationary front will continue to develop nearby the Missouri and Iowa borders for this weekend leading to rain chances. For now, the chance appears low for Friday and Saturday, around 20% or less, higher Sunday.
The best timing for rain this weekend will be Friday morning and again Saturday night after 7pm until Sunday morning.
Next week looks hot. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s Monday, soaring in the middle to upper 90s every day of next week until Friday where there appears to be our next cool-down. Humidity will be relatively low next week.