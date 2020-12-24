If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, you're out of luck in Missouri. BUT, if you were dreaming of a Christmas morning with below-zero wind chills, you're in luck!
CHRISTMAS COLD
Friday morning will start with another cold blast as temps drop into the upper 00s near 10º. Wind chills will generally be in the negative single digits to around zero. Be sure to bundle up! Those wind chills can be dangerously if you're not dressed properly. Now, don't go getting used to this cold weather.
Friday afternoon, our temps will warm to around the freezing point, in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds should be calmer with westerly winds from 5-15 mph. The sun will be shining and that will also make it feel better. In fact, Christmas afternoon will be quite seasonal.
WEEKEND WARMTH
Just as quickly as the cold air arrived at the end of the week, warm air will move back in for Saturday and Sunday.
You can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend with highs around 50º on Saturday and closer to the middle 50s on Sunday. These temps will be 10-15º above average for this time of year.
ENDING 2020 COULD BE MESSY
Emphasis on the "could be." You see, we'll have temps holding steady for the most part, reaching the middle 30s most afternoons and cooling to the 20s most mornings. That's very typical for end of December weather.
There will likely be a storm system that will do a few things, namely bringing moisture from the south along with initial above-freezing temps and a cool down once it heads east of us.
At this point, 5/6 days away, I expect mostly rain to fall on Tuesday, though if temps shift just a few degrees colder we'll be talking about more wintery precip, so stay tuned.
Then, on Wednesday, I expect the rain to continue but then as the system moves east we'll likely feel temperatures dropping (too early to know when the temps will drop). If moisture holds on long enough and temps drop quick enough, we may get some snow Wednesday afternoon or night. Again - it's early. You should expect this forecast to change and become more specific. I do. But if you ask me what my professional guidance is right now, that's it. Hopefully it's helpful for you. Just remember, come back for updates next week and don't believe hype. I've got your back.
At this time, New Year's Eve and January 1 both look fairly seasonal with temps in the 30s during the day and 20s at night.
I wish you and your family a happy and safe holiday season.