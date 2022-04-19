Cloud cover has been increasing through Tuesday and is going to stay overhead tonight as rain chances start to increase.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Rainfall is expected to overcome dry air in the early morning hours, and continue off and on through the day. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 40s and highs are expected to warm to the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.
Showers will be accompanied with a few thunderstorms, and those thunderstorms will be capable of producing some small hail and strong 40-50 mph wind gusts.
Wednesday is going to be windy regardless of thunderstorms with gusts up to 35-40 mph possible.
AN ACTIVE PATTERN
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday, but are looking more isolated. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s.
Friday and Saturday are looking mainly dry with highs in the lower 80s.
Shower and storm chances are expected to return Saturday night into Sunday as cooler air pushes into the region.