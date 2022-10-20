A big warm-up begins today and temps will be early 20 degrees warmer than yesterday!
Thursday morning will begin chilly with temps in the lower 30s and wind chills in the 20s...Can't put away the winter coats just yet!
There will be a lot of sunshine today with temps nearing 60 degrees at noon, rising to near 70 degrees this afternoon - Again, nearly 20 degrees warmer than the last two days. Nightly temps will be warmer, too
This weekend will be warm and windy. Expect breezy winds on Friday and Saturday near 25-30mph. Sunday will be a blustery day with gusts around 40mph. Average highs for the 3rd week of October are generally around 65 degrees. We will be well warmer than that reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend.
MIZZOU HOMECOMING
The Missouri Homecoming Parade begins at 9 am on Saturday morning. Temps will already be in the 60s and earing 70 degrees. The winds will be noticeable, but weaker until afternoon so be prepared for a windy tailgate with early afternoon temps in the 70s, nearing 80 at the 3pm kick-off against Vanderbilt. Due to the winds and quick-to-cool 4th quarter conditions, you may want your jacket if you plan to stay for the whole game.
Showers and storms are in the forecast next week. We will begin Monday with rain and a passing cold front. There could be rain on Tuesday, but that rain chance is very low at this time. Temps will be back to normal next week with highs in the lower 60s. The next chance for rain after Monday will be over Halloween weekend.