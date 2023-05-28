Today was the first of many warmer days. Yesterday we hit our average temperatures of 79F. But today, we’re now a couple degrees warmer at 83F. This is only the start of a warming trend we’ll be watching over the course of this week. Plus some small but possible rain chances after Memorial Day!
MEMORIAL DAY:
Many people plan to have outside dinner’s or family gatherings during Memorial Day and it’s looking to be a fantastic day for that! Warm temperatures are expected once the sun comes up, but it does start to get toasty towards the evening. If you do end up having outdoor activities, make sure to have water, sunscreen, and maybe a fan to help keep you cool.
LOOKING AHEAD:
After Memorial Day, the heat ramps up making it feel more like summer than late spring. We’re watching the low 90s to be the common temperatures from Wednesday through all next week and weekend. Small rain chances are also present from Tuesday through Friday which would bring some much needed rain!