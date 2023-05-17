After all the rain over the weekend and earlier this week, temperatures are finally returning to the low 80s! Expecting to see the peak of our high temperature around 4pm today with a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW:
If you like the weather we’re getting today, you’ll be happy to hear that tomorrow will be close to identical. Temperatures in the low 80s and maybe a couple more clouds. For the most part, a beautiful Thursday to have dinner outside!
LOOKING AHEAD:
By the end of this week, we’re watching the chances of some more rain to head our way! Right now we’re expecting showers to start sometime in the afternoon on Friday and continue on and off until the evening. This will bring a cold front through dropping temperatures into the mid 70s for Friday and even the lower 70s for Saturday. Don’t fear! 80s return by the end of our weekend and throughout next week.