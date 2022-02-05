After a very, very, active start to February, the week ahead looks quiet with no precipitation chances and temperatures rise to just above average into next week.
THE WEEKEND
Temperatures will rise to just above freezing this afternoon, combined with the sunshine we should begin the melting process. This melting process will not be impressive, but just enough for it to refreeze on roads overnight. This should be a theme over the next several days as snow melts during the day then freezes overnight.
A week cool front on Sunday will help keep temperatures in the 30s for both Sunday and Monday, there is no chance of precipitation with this front.
THE WEEK AHEAD
A warm front on Tuesday will jump temperatures back to above average with highs in the 40s. This high temperature will be dependent on snow melt over the preceding days, if we see a lot of snow melt the temperature could rise, if we do not see much the temperature could be lower.
Another dry cool front on Wednesday will hold temperatures near average for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday sees temperatures jump to its warmest point near 50 degrees before relaxing a little by next weekend.