Cold mornings continue for the state, but the trends are warmer and rain will be back in the forecast mid next week.
Another frost formed over Missouri this morning under clear, cold skies. Temps across the region will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s until around 9am when a developing south breeze helps aid a warm up! Highs today in the lower to middle 50s.
WARMING WEATHER
That south breeze will create a warming trend where temps will be back to near and above normal temps for this time of year.
Highs over the weekend will reach the middle 60s, jumping to near 70 degrees by early next week! You can expect breezy winds at times too.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN
Around Tuesday of next week will be an increase in clouds ahead of a large storm system expected to pass over Missouri and the Midwest.
This storm system will bring showers and even thunderstorms Wednesday if breezy south winds can carry enough moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico to create an unstable airmass over Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
More rain chances are possible Thursday and Friday before conditions trend dry, sunny and cooler again for Veterans Day weekend.