Enjoy the warmer weather that arrives over the next few days! Do be ready for a cold Friday.
It is Groundhog Day, so we all wonder, will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow and put us in six more weeks of winter?
The spring equinox is not until March 20, six weeks from now. Hmmm...
There will be lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday, but the temperatures between both days couldn't be more different.
Starting with Thursday, temps will begin the day in the 20s, reaching the middle 40s this afternoon. A cold front will pass through Missouri early this evening and frigid conditions are expected to return tonight.
Temps will be near 10 degrees by Friday morning with wind chills in the single digits to as cold as -5F! While we are expected to get sunshine tomorrow, daytime temps will struggle to warm out of the 20s. We may only reach 32 degrees Friday.
Into the weekend, the weather is expected to warm back up! Temps will jump in the 40s and possibly lower 50s thanks to breezy south winds Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer with temps in the lower to middle 50s.
Next week continues the warmer weather pattern and also signals a return of moisture to the region. Monday will be warm with highs nearing 60 degrees. We have rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, there are no snow/winter weather chances in our 8-day forecast.