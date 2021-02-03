Wednesday will be foggy during the morning for most in northern Missouri where dense fog advisories are in effect. Temperatures are below freezing again, meaning this fog could freeze to your windshield.
Dense fog advisories are still in effect for northeast Missouri where freezing fog and reduced visibility is possible, HWY 24, HWY 36 and HWY 61This fog should lift around 9am #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/X1owGoof0O— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 3, 2021
Even the cold, foggy and frosty morning start doesn't hurt the warm-up today. Breezy south winds will help push temps into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Evening temps will only drop in the 40s which is a major winter anomaly.
THURSDAY'S WILD FORECAST
Many see, or hear the meteorologist say " tomorrow's weather will be weird" and think, "oh my..." and we can't blame them. Thursday will be one of these weird days.
Rain will begin the morning with temps rising in the lower to middle 50s. We could even hear some thunder. This will be followed by a cold front around noon and a chance for snow in the afternoon as temps rapidly drop in the 30s. By 6pm, temps will be near 32 degrees.
Any snow accumulations will be less than 1/2" and limited to locations north of I-70.
FRIGID WEEKEND WITH A SNOW CHANCE
Prepare now for the coldest air of the season. Another passing cold front on Saturday will lead to a chance for snow, but more importantly a sharp drop in already cold temperatures.
Morning lows on Sunday and Monday could be in the negatives for some!
Saturday's snow chance is becoming more likely and accumulations will be possible. As of now, expect around an inch of snow through Saturday evening.
Below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through next week.