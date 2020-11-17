Tuesday was calm but winds will gain strength once again for Wednesday and Thursday as a warm front moves through and a cold front builds to our northwest.
WARM WINDS
A warm front will bring a warm southerly wind for Wednesday and Thursday.
Gusts on Wednesday will be 25-30 mph.
Winds will gust 35-40 mph on Thursday.
This will aid in a steep warming trend. Wednesday will reach the lower to middle 60s and Thursday will get into the 70s.
Sunny skies are expected through Thursday.
THE NEXT RAINMAKER
A cold front will slowly approach Missouri from the northwest on Friday. Clouds will increase ahead of this boundary. There may be enough moisture to create a few showers on Friday afternoon and evening. This will depend mostly on how far south the cold front moves on Friday.
The frontal boundary will then become mostly stationary on Saturday while slowwwwwly moving south into central Missouri. Again depending on the placement of this frontal boundary, showers are expected on Saturday. The best chance will be in northwestern and north-central Missouri.
Rain is expected to become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday as the front moves through into southern Missouri. Rain should exit on Sunday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT FOR THANSGIVING WEEK
A warming trend is expected. Highs around 50º are expected for Monday, but by Thanksgiving there's a good chance for highs to be in the 60s. I'm already tracking a potential cold front for the end of Thanksgiving week and if it moves through on Thursday instead of Friday, Thanksgiving may be cooler. Stay tuned.